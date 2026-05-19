Nordic expertise, India’s talent can develop trusted solutions for world: Prime Minister Modi

As India and Nordic countries agreed to transform ties into a Green Technology Partnership, leaders of all six countries flagged concerns of global tensions and turbulence in the international order, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and the Nordic nations will continue to stand together in upholding a “rules-based global order”.

After attending the third India-Nordic summit in Oslo, Modi said, “We have decided to shape the India-Nordic relationship into a Strategic Partnership focused on Green Technology and Innovation. Through this Green Technology Partnership, by combining Iceland’s expertise in geothermal energy and fisheries, Norway’s strengths in the Blue Economy and Arctic affairs, and the maritime and sustainability expertise of all Nordic nations with India’s scale, we will ensure a better future for the entire world…through the establishment of this unique strategic partnership between us, by integrating Sweden’s advanced manufacturing and defence capabilities, Finland’s telecommunications and digital technologies, and Denmark’s expertise in cybersecurity and health-tech with India’s talent pool, we will develop trusted solutions for the global community.”

“A crucial pillar of the India-Nordic partnership”, he said, “lies in our extensive ties in research and innovation. To further strengthen this foundation, we will work together to enhance linkages among universities, laboratories, and start-up ecosystems. We will deepen our cooperation in Arctic and polar research, and ensure new opportunities for skill development and talent mobility between India and the Nordic countries.”

“In this era of global tensions and conflicts, India and the Nordic nations will continue to stand together in upholding a rules-based global order. Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support efforts aimed at the early cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace,” he said.

In contrast to US President Donald Trump’s unpredictability, Europe has positioned itself as a reliable partner, shedding its past hesitations in engaging with India. New Delhi too has warmed up to Europe as it looks for investment, destinations for its people, and technology to power its growth. Statements by Nordic leaders signal the value of stability in the India relationship with oblique references to disruptive and destabilising moves – from Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who was hosting the meeting in Oslo, said, “This meeting is a manifestation of what a more unpredictable world really needs, more cooperation and collaboration between democracies that despite differences in geography and size and history have common approach to how we take on the big issues of our times.”

Speaking of the growing geopolitical challenges they face, he said, “We have focused on support for international law, a rule-based order that also needs reforms and progress, and also emphasizing the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and finding a way diplomatically on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.”

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Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen also flagged the rules-based world order. “All of us standing here on the stage believe in a rule-based world order, and unfortunately the old world order is changing rapidly, and it’s not going in the right direction, and therefore it is even more important than before that partners who really believe in democracy actually work together, and this is exactly what we have been doing today… When we are united, the Nordic countries, then we are a middle power, and working together with one of the greatest powers on these very clear ideas and values, I think we can bring stability, prosperity, and unity into a world that is changing rapidly, and unfortunately not in the right direction.”

Flagging “long-term reliable ties”, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, who met Modi in Gothenburg Sunday, said, “When we met two days ago in Sweden, together with a big business delegation from Sweden and around Europe, we came back to three key words all the time: it was innovation, it was scale, and it was the importance of long-term reliable relations, I think these three key words, they are applicable also here today in the Nordic setting. We do appreciate that.”

Finland’s PM Petteri Orpo also flagged the “turbulence” in the current international order. “We discussed the current international order that is characterized by geopolitical shifts, turbulence and uncertainty. We can expect this uncertainty to continue for the foreseeable future. In these turbulent times, we continue to strengthen partnerships that are based on trust, mutual respect, as well as shared democratic values and interests. The Nordics share many objectives with India, for example strengthening the rules based international order and responding to climate change with sustained multilateral action.” He also announced that Finland will host the next Nordic India Summit.

Talking about a “sense of hope”, Iceland’s PM Kristrun Frostadottir said about her meeting with Modi: “We have such a good story to tell between these two countries, and I think in today’s world, people need a sense of hope that, unlike countries, in some aspects can come together, that there’s a sense of respect between nations in dialogue, in trade. That we’re not feeding a world where we’re closing off but we’re opening up to each other…this summit comes at a very poignant time for us that we can show that even though we’re miles apart as a grouping as Nordics from India, but also for a country like Iceland, which is very different in scale and size, there are so many things that tie us together.”

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Modi, in his statement, said, “Our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and multilateralism makes us natural partners. Furthermore, our shared priorities in technology and sustainability infuse our relationship with immense opportunities. It was for this very reason that, eight years ago, we established this format to inject fresh energy and momentum into our relations with the Nordic countries.”

He said bilateral trade between India and the Nordic countries has nearly quadrupled over the last decade, investments flowing from the Nordic nations into India have witnessed an increase of approximately 200 per cent over the past decade.

On the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with Norway, Iceland, and other EFTA nations since 2025, and the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, an accord in which Denmark, Finland and Sweden are also key partners, Modi said, “Through these ambitious trade agreements, we are poised to usher in a new ‘Golden Era’ in the relationship between India and the Nordic countries.”

About the reform in multilateral institutions, he said, “We are in agreement that the reform of multilateral institutions is both necessary and urgent.” And on terrorism, he said, “We maintain a clear and united stance on terrorism: No compromise. No double standards.”

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“Although we speak different languages, sometimes a single word is sufficient to underscore the natural partnership that exists between us. Today, I have used the word ‘Samband’ several times. In many Nordic languages, the word ‘Samband’ signifies connection, relations, or a bond; in Hindi, ‘Samband’ carries precisely the same meaning. This is not merely a linguistic coincidence. This reflects the convergence of our ideas. Let us deepen the ties between us in every sphere, and make the India-Nordic Partnership a model for shared prosperity, innovation, and a sustainable future,” he said.

India-Nordic trade in goods and services reached USD 19 billion in 2024 (exports USD 9.4 billion, imports USD 9.6 billion). Over 700 Nordic companies operate in India, while 150 Indian companies are present in the Nordic region.