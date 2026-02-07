PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Malaysia, aims to deepen defence, economic ties

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024.

Written by: Divya A
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 11:03 AM IST
pm modi malaysiaIn his departure statement, Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his “friend” Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, and aims to deepen defence and security ties. (Source: X/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for a two-day visit to Malaysia, where he will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

In his departure statement, Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his “friend” Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, and aims to deepen defence and security ties.

“The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.

“We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,” the statement added.

The upcoming visit marks PM Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India is looking at opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during the visit, with the sale of Dornier aircraft, and maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the MEA said on Thursday. During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and other business representatives.

Great news: PM on India-US interim trade agreement

Just before his departure on Saturday morning, as India and the United States announced an interim trade agreement, the PM called it “a great news for India and USA” and thanked US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment.

“We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries,” Modi said in a post on X, adding, “This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership.”

“It strengthens ‘Make in India’ by opening new opportunities for India’s hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters,” he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India and the US share a commitment to promoting innovation, and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between us, and also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth.

“As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity,” he said.

Connect with diaspora

Later in the day in Malaysia, PM Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora and is likely to be joined by his Malaysian counterpart.

“I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia’s progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship,” his departure statement said.

Malaysia has a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora, the third-largest in the world, and the second-largest PIO community (2.75 million). Malaysia is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and in the Indo-Pacific region, and a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy.

Last year, PM Modi had met PM Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio De Janeiro. PM Modi participated virtually in the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit convened in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025.

