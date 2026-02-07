PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Malaysia, aims to deepen defence, economic ties

In his departure statement, Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his “friend” Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, and aims to deepen defence and security ties. (Source: X/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for a two-day visit to Malaysia, where he will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

In his departure statement, Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his “friend” Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, and aims to deepen defence and security ties.

“The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.

“We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,” the statement added.