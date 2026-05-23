Rozgar Mela 2026: PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters, says tech deals with Europe, UAE to help youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presided over the 19th edition of the Rozgar Mela. More than 51,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly recruited candidates across various Union Ministries, departments and public sector undertakings during the event.

The Rozgar Mela is part of the Centre’s push to strengthen employment opportunities for the youth. Since the programme began, nearly 12 lakh appointment letters have been distributed through 18 editions conducted across the country.

The latest edition of the employment drive was held at 47 venues across India.

What is Rozgar Mela?

Rozgar Mela, or job fair, is a platform that brings employers and job aspirants together at a common venue to facilitate recruitment and job applications. It serves as an employment initiative designed to speed up interaction between companies and individuals seeking work opportunities.