Rozgar Mela 2026: PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters, says tech deals with Europe, UAE to help youth

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presided over the 19th edition of the Rozgar Mela. More than 51,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly recruited candidates across various Union Ministries, departments and public sector undertakings during the event.
The Rozgar Mela is part of the Centre’s push to strengthen employment opportunities for the youth. Since the programme began, nearly 12 lakh appointment letters have been distributed through 18 editions conducted across the country.
The latest edition of the employment drive was held at 47 venues across India.
Rozgar Mela, or job fair, is a platform that brings employers and job aspirants together at a common venue to facilitate recruitment and job applications. It serves as an employment initiative designed to speed up interaction between companies and individuals seeking work opportunities.
These job fairs are generally organised in spacious venues, where participating employers are allotted separate booths. Each stall usually features brochures, company details and recruitment-related information displayed on tables at the front. Company officials remain present at the booths to interact with candidates and conduct preliminary discussions.
Many organisations also use banners and signboards to make their stalls more visible. Rozgar Melas can vary greatly in scale, with participation ranging from as few as five employers to nearly 100 companies, alongside hundreds of job seekers. Even smaller events often witness heavy footfall, with candidates lining up to speak with recruiters.
Addressing the candidates, PM Modi said: “India’s youth are playing a vital role in accelerating the journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Rozgar Mela reflects our Government’s commitment to empowering the Yuva Shakti with new opportunities.”
He further said that during his recently concluded Netherlands visit, discussions were held on semiconductors, water, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. “In Sweden, there were many discussions on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation. With Norway, discussions on green technology and maritime cooperation have progressed. Important agreements were reached with the UAE on strategic, energy, and technology partnerships. With Italy, agreements were reached on partnerships in crucial areas such as defence, critical minerals, and science and technology… All these agreements will directly benefit the youth of India,” he said.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “During the Netherlands visit, discussions were held with them on semiconductors, water, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. In Sweden, there were many discussions on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital… pic.twitter.com/LPK1hjQYaQ
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026
“Let me give you an example of how India is becoming the world’s number one trusted supply chain company. Like the Semiconductor company in the Netherlands, ASML, has an agreement with India’s TATA company, which is very rare… it will create countless new employment opportunities in India and open India’s door to next-generation technology,” ,” he added.
“Similarly, technology and AI partnerships with Sweden and the UAE’s collaboration on supercomputing will significantly strengthen India’s technological capabilities. These agreements will certainly create new opportunities for the youth,” he further said.
Candidates selected from different parts of the country will join several departments and ministries of the Government of India, including the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and Department of Higher Education, among others.
The initiative mainly focuses on providing opportunities to people in the 18-35 age group. Eligible candidates include those with educational qualifications ranging from Class 8, 10 and 12 pass-outs to ITI certificate holders, diploma holders and graduates. Certified candidates meeting the National Skills Qualifications Framework standards are also covered under the recruitment drive.
Awareness about the Rozgar Mela is being spread through multiple outreach methods, including newspaper advertisements, bulk SMS campaigns, social media platforms and workshops conducted in colleges and universities located in and around the event districts.
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