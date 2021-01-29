PM Modi: 1 lakh NCC cadets to be trained for role in coastal, border areas

Reiterating last year’s Independence Day announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the armed forces will train around 1 lakh cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for a new responsibility in coastal and border areas in nearly 200 districts, and that a third of them will be girl cadets.

“On August 15 last year, it was announced that in about 200 districts of coastal and border areas, NCC will be given a new responsibility. For this, the Army, Navy and Airforce are training around 1 lakh NCC cadets… one third will be our girl cadets who are being trained. The selection of these cadets is being included in all schools and colleges, be it private, Central or state government,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the government is also “rapidly increasing the training capabilities of NCC”, pointing to the rise in firing simulators from “only one” to 98, microlight flight simulators from 5 to 44 and roving simulators from 11 to 60.

“These modern simulators will help improve the quality of NCC training further,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that “in the past few years girl cadets in NCC have increased by almost 35 percent” and said that “now every front of our forces is being opened for you”. “India’s brave daughters are still standing on every front to take on the enemy. The country needs your gallantry and a new high is waiting for you. And I am also seeing future officers in you.”

Modi said the period of the pandemic was challenging but brought opportunities to “increase the country’s capabilities, become self-reliant, to become extraordinary from ordinary, and from extraordinary to best”. “The role of youth power and the contribution of youth power is the most important in achieving all these goals,” he said, adding that “within all of you, I see a national servant as well as a national protector”. Which is why, he stated, “the government has made special efforts to further expand the role of NCC” and its participation “is being increased to strengthen the network to protect and safeguard the country’s borders and coastline”.