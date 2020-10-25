‘Mann Ki Baat’ LIVE: PM Modi to address nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 AM. “Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on October 10, Modi had invited suggestions for topics to discuss in the programme.”#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message,” he had tweeted.

In his last radio address on September 28, Modi sought to illustrate with examples how farmers stood to benefit from farm Bills passed by Parliament in September. He said his government’s agriculture sector reforms have given farmers the power to sell their produce “anywhere and to anyone… where they can get a higher price according to their wish”.

“Our farmers, our villages are the very basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat”, and “in the recent past, these areas have liberated themselves from many restrictions and tried to break free from many myths”, Modi said.