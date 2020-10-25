scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls
‘Mann Ki Baat’ LIVE: PM Modi to address nation today

'Mann Ki Baat' LIVE: In his last radio address, Modi sought to illustrate with examples how farmers stood to benefit from farm Bills passed by Parliament in September.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 25, 2020 10:34:14 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 AM. “Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on October 10, Modi had invited suggestions for topics to discuss in the programme.”#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message,” he had tweeted.

In his last radio address on September 28, Modi sought to illustrate with examples how farmers stood to benefit from farm Bills passed by Parliament in September. He said his government’s agriculture sector reforms have given farmers the power to sell their produce “anywhere and to anyone… where they can get a higher price according to their wish”.

“Our farmers, our villages are the very basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat”, and “in the recent past, these areas have liberated themselves from many restrictions and tried to break free from many myths”, Modi said.

Live Blog

Follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Live address

10:34 (IST)25 Oct 2020
PM Modi greets people on Vijaya Dashami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Sunday. "Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet. The country is celebrating Vijaya Dashami amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:31 (IST)25 Oct 2020
PM Modi to address the nation, shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin addressing the nation, shortly.

The first 'Mann Ki Baat' in 2020, the program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and on the prime minster's app at the scheduled time.

With farmers’ organisations and Opposition and regional parties stepping up protests against the farm Bills passed by Parliament this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his last address, said his government’s agriculture sector reforms have given farmers the power to sell their produce “anywhere and to anyone… where they can get a higher price according to their wish”.

Modi asserted that “the one who is rooted to the ground is equally firm during the course of the biggest of storms”, and that “in this difficult period of Corona, our agricultural sector, our farmers are living testimony to this”. At a difficult time for the economy, the farm sector had been resilient, he said, and “if our farmers, our villages… remain strong then the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat will remain strong”.

