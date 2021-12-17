PM Modi meets UP MPs, tells them to work on social skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP MPs from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Friday though he has learnt to have refrained from talking about the upcoming elections or the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence that has disrupted the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

In the House, the Opposition has been demanding the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish is accused of mowing down three farmers and a journalist on October 3 during the farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The meeting was attended by around 40 lawmakers from the state. According to people familiar with the developments, the discussions were apolitical and dwelt largely on improving their social skills and outreach programmes.

The PM asked the MPs to interact with senior leaders and learn from their experiences.

Modi has been meeting the party MPs in batches, urging them to focus on sports and wellness. He also suggested that they should hold sporting competitions to encourage younger talents.

Sources said not all the MPs from the state were present as many of them are away in poll-bound states.

Teni was also not present in the meeting.