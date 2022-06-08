PM meets Telangana BJP leaders, says will work to end dynastic misrule

BJP will work towards good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday after meeting a delegation of party leaders from the state.

The 76-member delegation included G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DONER); Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar; the party functionaries and BJP corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. They met Modi at his official residence. During the hour-long meeting, the BJP GHMC corporators introduced themselves and gave their suggestions, sources said.

One of the corporators brough up “politics of appeasement and dynasty” being adopted by the ruling TRS in Telangana. Another corporator raised the issue of lack of development in rural areas around Hyderabad, particularly the unavailability of digital classes, sources said.

Sources said the delegation included BJP’s 46 GHMC corporators including 27 women corporators. The PM asked corporators about their family and business, sources said, adding that the PM also shared his experience as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

While no official statement was issued about the meeting, sources said that the PM, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, had promised the corporators he would meet them in Delhi.

Met @BJP4Telangana corporators in GHMC and other Party leaders from Telangana. We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/y0Xt3sWz40 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2022

After the meeting, Modi tweeted that the BJP will work of “ending dynastic misrule in Telangana”.

