Friday, Sep 16, 2022

PM meets Iran President, reviews Chabahar Port progress

“The two leaders reviewed the progress in the development of the Shahid Behesti terminal, Chabahar Port and underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity,” a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and President Raisi since the latter's assumption of office in 2021.

IN THEIR first in-person meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi bilateral ties, regional developments, including Afghanistan, and reviewed the progress in the development of Chabahar Port.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.

Also Read |At SCO summit, PM Narendra Modi raises issue of transit rights in presence of Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif

This was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and President Raisi since the latter’s assumption of office in 2021.

“During the meeting the two leaders discussed many important issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship, and expressed their desire for strengthening the relationship further. Prime Minister highlighted that India-Iran bilateral ties are marked by historic and civilizational connections, including strong people to people contacts,” the MEA statement said.

It also said the two leaders discussed international and regional developments, including Afghanistan. “Prime Minister reiterated India’s priorities of providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and the need for a representative and inclusive political dispensation in support of a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan,” it said.

President Raisi briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiations.

Modi extended an invitation to Raisi to visit India at his earliest convenience, the statement said.

“Productive first meeting between PM @narendramodi and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran. Discussed our wide-ranging bilateral relations and reviewed the progress in the development of Chabahar Port. Also discussed international and regional developments including Afghanistan,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, focusing on bilateral cooperation, and the Iran nuclear deal.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 12:46:12 am
