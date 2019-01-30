PM Modi-led selection panel to meet Friday to pick new CBI chief: Mallikarjun Kharge

The meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-powered committee to select the next CBI chief will be held on Friday, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said.

“The next meeting of the panel on selection of the CBI chief will take place on February 1 at around 6 PM,” Kharge told reporters.

The panel, consisting of PM Modi, Kharge, and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, met before on January 24, but the meeting ended on an inconclusive note after Kharge objected to the lack of background information, including details of career and experience, of the candidates on the list placed before the panel.

The selection panel had, on January 10, removed Alok Verma as the CBI chief in a 2-1 decision, barely 48 hours after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court, citing a report by the Central Vigilance Commission. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was part of the bench that delivered the verdict, had then recused himself from the panel, and sent Justice AK Sikri to represent him.

Sources had told The Indian Express that the government placed a list containing names of around 80 officers, in two annexures, belonging to batches from 1980 to 1985. M Nageshwar Rao is the interim director of the investigating agency till the new name is announced.