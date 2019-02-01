PM-led panel’s second meeting to decide on CBI chief remains inconclusive

The second meeting Friday to decide the new CBI chief by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee remained inconclusive as well, PTI quoted officials as saying. The central investigative agency at present is working without a regular director.

The three-member committee comprises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The CBI chief’s post has been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges.

After being removed from this post of CBI Director by the PM-led committee, Verma was supposed to take over charge of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards as Director General. However, Verma did not accept the offer and wrote to the government, saying he should be considered as deemed superannuated as he has completed 60 years age of superannuation on July 31, 2017.

He had taken over as the CBI chief on February 1, 2017 for a fixed two-year tenure that ended Thursday. M Nageswara Rao has been working as the interim CBI chief since Verma’s ouster.