PM Modi leaves for G20 today, to meet Xi, other leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet China’s President Xi Jinping, among other world leaders, on the margins of the G20 summit in Argentina, beginning November 30. Modi will leave for a five-day visit to the South American nation on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media.

He said Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the event, and return on December 2.

“There is always scope in the margins of G20 for a meeting between the BRICS heads of states, and that meeting is confirmed. The Prime Minister will also meet the President of China, which was decided at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg,” Gokhale said.

Modi is likely to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron as well, it was informed.

Asked about a possible meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump, Gokhale said New Delhi is currently working on various bilateral meetings during the upcoming event.

The Prime Minister will address the summit and discuss key topics such as Ayushman Bharat, MUDRA yojana, Jan Dhan and GST, Gokhale said, adding that the theme for the 10th G20 summit, as decided by Buenos Aires, is “building consensus for fair and sustainable development”.

The meeting is divided into three sections: putting people first, building consensus, and embracing opportunity.

On the 10th anniversary of G20, Gokhale said, “it is our expectation that (world) leaders will reflect on what has been achieved in the past 10 years and what could be done in the next 10”.

The Foreign Secretary also said that India will highlight several challenges, including the threat posed by oil price volatility, which has directly impacted the Indian economy, and the digital revolution, considering how it can lead to employment opportunities. Combating terror financing and money laundering will also be raised by the Indian delegation, Gokhale said.

One of the focal points of the summit will be a multilateral meeting on World Trade Organization (WTO) and reforms needed in it in a manner that it serves India’s interest. Gokhale reiterated that the summit will not be hijacked by a single issue such as “trade”.

He said the Indian delegation will also focus on reformed multilateralism in an attempt to bring together all G20 nations to work together towards reform and address issues. Asked about Pakistan’s invitation to PM Modi for the SAARC summit, Gokhale only said New Delhi is yet to receive any communication.