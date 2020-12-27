PM launches health cover scheme in J&K: Benefit everywhere but in Kolkata

“If you go to Kolkata [and need help of the scheme], then there will be a problem, as the government there is not associated with Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Kuchh log hotey hein…kya karein,” Modi said.

Launching the PM-Jan Arogya Yojna SEHAT scheme, which promises health insurance cover to all 1.30 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that they can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in any of the 24,000 hospitals across the country, but for West Bengal.

“Your free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat SEHAT scheme will not be confined to only government and private hospitals in J&K but in 24,000 hospitals across the country,’’ Modi said in an online address. “In case you have gone to Mumbai and suddenly come across some problem, the SEHAT card will help you as a companion there. In case of Kerala, too, hospitals there will give you free treatment,’’ he said.

In an indirect attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Modi said, “If you go to Kolkata [and need help of the scheme], then there will be a problem, as the government there is not associated with Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Kuchh log hotey hein…kya karein.”

Bengal scheme better: Minister

Kolkata: After PM Narendra Modi said that people of other states cannot get benefits of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in West Bengal, the state’s Health Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya, hit back, saying that the state has already introduced the ‘Sasthya Sathi Scheme’ for people of West Bengal.

“Our health scheme is better… Our scheme covers the beneficiary and her/his extended family… The Central government’s scheme does not have that provision. Why do we need to take such schemes for which we have to give a share?” ENS