PM lauds efforts of vaccinators as India crosses 200-cr vaccine doses landmark

Official sources said Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India's achievement in fulfilling its resolve at a time of crisis following the pandemic outbreak.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 10:28:35 am
Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all vaccinators and lauded their efforts as India crossed the Covid-19 vaccination milestone of administering 200 crore doses to its citizens.

Official sources said Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India’s achievement in fulfilling its resolve at a time of crisis following the pandemic outbreak.

Vaccinators, healthcare workers and support staff, and frontline workers have played a crucial role in protecting people of the country, he wrote.

The speed and coverage which India provided to the world’s largest vaccination programme is excellent, and this has happened due to efforts of people like you, the prime minister said in the letter.

