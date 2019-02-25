PM-Kisan scheme: Maharashtra extends scheme to more farmers

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring the first installment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers, the Maharashtra government decided to expand the scope of the scheme by dropping the criteria that farmers with land holdings of up to only two hectares can avail the assistance. The state government has decided to extend the Rs 6,000 annual aid to farmers irrespective of land holding in the rainshadow and non-irrigated barren land of the state.

“The state government took the decision to extend the financial benefit to maximum number of farmers,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The decision will bring 80 per cent farmers in the state under the ambit of the scheme and especially help farmers in drought-prone Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Fadnavis said, “Under the special drought package to farmers for crop loss compensation due to natural calamities, 82 lakh farmers will benefit. The government has credited the compensation amount in the individual bank accounts of 42 lakh farmers. The process for the other 40 lakh farmers is under way.”