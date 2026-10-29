PM Kisan 24th instalment to be released to 9.34 crore farmers before Diwali on October 30

Ahead of Diwali, the Centre has announced a major update on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers across the country. The scheme’s 24th instalment will be released on October 30, 2026. Under this instalment, Rs 2,000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers. The release date was recently shared on the scheme’s official social media handle. The beneficiaries are likely to get the financial assistance before Diwali.

Farmers have been advised to check their beneficiary status and complete the necessary formalities before the instalment is released. Incomplete e-KYC or discrepancies in bank account details and land records could interrupt payments, authorities said.

Every eligible farmer receives Rs 6,000 annually

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is one of the central government’s flagship schemes. It provides eligible farmer families with annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to meet their agricultural needs. The amount is paid in three equal instalments, with Rs 2,000 transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

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The scheme was launched in 2018 and became operational in 2019. In the 24th instalment, Rs 18,680 crore will be disbursed to 9.34 crore farmers.

The Union Cabinet in July approved continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with a total outlay of Rs.3.15 lakh crore. Till June 2026, over Rs.4.47 lakh crore had been transferred directly to farmers through 23 instalments under the PM Kisan scheme.

Requirements to receive the instalment

PM Kisan beneficiaries need to check the following before the next instalment.

e-KYC status

e-KYC is mandatory for farmers registered under the PM Kisan scheme. Farmers can complete the process through the OTP-based option available on the official portal or through biometric verification at their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).

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Aadhaar and bank account status

Farmers should ensure that Aadhaar seeding and the necessary Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) formalities have been completed for their bank accounts. Incorrect bank account details or failure to meet the necessary payment requirements could cause problems with the transfer. If needed, confirm your account’s status with your bank branch.

Land records verification status

Verification of land records is also important for the PM Kisan scheme. Farmers should check the land verification or land seeding status in official records. If the records appear incomplete, contact the relevant agriculture department office for information on the documents required and the correction process.

How to check status of PM Kisan’s 24th instalment?

Farmers can check their beneficiary status from home through the official website by following these steps:

1. Visit the official PM Kisan website.

2. Go to Farmers Corner or the section containing available farmer services.

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3. Select Know Your Status. If the Beneficiary Status option is available, you can use that as well.

4. Enter the requested information, such as your registration number. Complete the captcha and OTP verification if required.

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5. Check the information displayed on the screen for your instalment and eligibility status.

Farmers can also check their e-KYC and other necessary details using the information available on the portal. If the status shows any missing information or incomplete requirements, seek assistance from the relevant department or a CSC to resolve the issue.

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Key points to remember

Despite the announcement that the instalment will be released on October 30, payment is not automatically guaranteed for every registered farmer. Only beneficiaries who are eligible under the scheme’s rules and whose records have undergone the necessary verification will receive the money.

Farmers should therefore check their status in time instead of simply waiting for the instalment date.

For accurate and latest information on the PM Kisan scheme, use only the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Do not share OTPs, banking passwords or other confidential information with anyone.