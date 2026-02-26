PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: Centre’s welfare scheme benefit to be disbursed soon, but reverification could axe some names

PM Kisan 22nd instalment is expected to be released soon, with the Centre completing re-verification of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: Feb 26, 2026 12:35 PM IST
PM Kisan 22nd instalment: Beneficiaries can check their status on the official website (Representative image: A farmer works in his field/ANI).
The 22nd instalment of the PM KISAN Yojana would be released any day now. Farmers who have completed all required procedures on time will face no issues in receiving the instalment, and the money will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

Following re-verification, e-KYC and scrutiny of land-related documents, some names have been removed from the beneficiary list. More on the exclusion criteria below.

What is PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a farmers’ welfare scheme, under which eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 every four months. The total disbursal amounts to Rs 6,000 per year. The amount is directly credited to their bank accounts.

The scheme was started in 2018 and 21 instalments of the scheme have been disbursed so far. The last instalment of the PMKISAN was released on November 19, 2025.

PMKISAN The 22nd instalment of the PMKISAN scheme will be released soon (Photo: https://pmkisan.gov.in)

Re-verification of beneficiaries

However, ahead of the release of the 22nd instalment, the government carried out a large-scale re-verification drive, and several names have been removed from the list of beneficiaries.

Why are names being removed? The government is rechecking the beneficiary list to increase transparency in the PM KISAN scheme and to ensure that the benefits reach only those who need it.

There are two main criteria for this. The first is verification of land records. The details of farmers who registered land in their name after February 1, 2019, are being specially examined. Since land ownership is a key eligibility criterion for the scheme, any mismatch in records could result in removal from the beneficiary list.

The second criteria is the one-beneficiary-per-family rule. In a family, husband, wife and minor children are treated as one unit. Only one person per family is eligible to receive benefits under the scheme. In cases where it was found that both husband and wife were receiving instalments, payments have been stopped.

How to check list of eligible beneficiaries?

  • To check the name of eligible beneficiaries, visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click ‘Know Your Status
  • Next enter the CAPTCHA code and the registration number of the applicant.
  • To update your information, click on the relevant button on the home page as applicable.

When will the 22nd instalment of PM KISAN be released?

The government has not yet officially announced the exact date. The 22nd instalment of PM KISAN scheme is likely to be released this week or the next. The central government may issue an update soon.

