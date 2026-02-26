PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: Centre’s welfare scheme benefit to be disbursed soon, but reverification could axe some names

PM Kisan 22nd instalment: Beneficiaries can check their status on the official website (Representative image: A farmer works in his field/ANI).

The 22nd instalment of the PM KISAN Yojana would be released any day now. Farmers who have completed all required procedures on time will face no issues in receiving the instalment, and the money will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

Following re-verification, e-KYC and scrutiny of land-related documents, some names have been removed from the beneficiary list. More on the exclusion criteria below.

What is PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a farmers’ welfare scheme, under which eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 every four months. The total disbursal amounts to Rs 6,000 per year. The amount is directly credited to their bank accounts.