PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 22nd Installment: Date, Time, eligibility, how to check Rs 2000 payment in bank account

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 22nd Installment Date, Beneficiary List, Payment Status: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana from Guwahati, Assam, on Friday, March 13. The scheme is run by the Government of India, under which beneficiaries receive Rs 2,000 thrice a year.
So far, 21 installments have been released under the scheme, and now the 22nd installment is due. If farmers have completed their KYC formalities and submitted all required documents on time, they will receive the instalment. Under this scheme, the money is directly transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts.
The PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme launched by the Government of India in 2019 to provide essential income support to landholding farmer families across the country. Under this initiative, eligible farmers receive a total of Rs 6,000 per year, which is disbursed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months. These funds are transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring transparency and eliminating the need for middlemen.
The scheme aims to help small and marginal farmers cover expenses related to agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and equipment.
Since its inception in 2018, the programme has grown into one of the world’s largest income-support initiatives, having transferred over Rs 4.27 lakh crore to more than 9.35 crore farmers. To ensure that the benefits reach only genuine landholders, the government has made e-KYC verification and Aadhaar-seeding mandatory for all registered users.
The installment will be released on March 13, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the installment from Guwahati.
The programme will begin at 5 PM, after which the funds will be transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
To check whether the money has been credited to their bank accounts, farmers can easily follow the steps mentioned below.
