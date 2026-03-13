PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 22nd Installment: Date, Time, eligibility, how to check Rs 2000 payment in bank account

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 22nd Installment Date, Beneficiary List, Payment Status: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana from Guwahati, Assam, on Friday, March 13. The scheme is run by the Government of India, under which beneficiaries receive Rs 2,000 thrice a year.

So far, 21 installments have been released under the scheme, and now the 22nd installment is due. If farmers have completed their KYC formalities and submitted all required documents on time, they will receive the instalment. Under this scheme, the money is directly transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts.