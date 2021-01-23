PM invokes Test win to highlight young India taking on challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said today’s young India has a new way of taking on challenges and used the example of the recent victory of the Test cricket team in Australia to highlight his point.

Virtually addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam, Modi said: “The cricket team faced many challenges. They suffered a crushing defeat but recovered and won the next match. They showed determination despite injuries.”

He added: “There were inexperienced players, but their morale was high and they grabbed the opportunity to create history. They defeated a better team with their talent and temperament.”

The PM said the victory had lessons beyond the field.

“First, we should have confidence in our ability; second, a positive mindset begets positive results. The third and most important lesson is that if one has two options—one of safe exit and the other a difficult one towards victory—one must go for the win,” Modi said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Northeast was seeing “rapid progress due to the PM’s unparalleled political will”.