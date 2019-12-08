PM interacts with top cops, lays stress on internal security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired discussions held at the All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Pune and is learnt to have shared his views on challenges regarding internal

security.

The three-day conference began on Friday.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar also interacted with the top officers.

The theme of the conference is related to scientific and forensics-based investigation, apart from technology-enabled policing. Several technical sessions on these subjects and new ways of policing have been held during the conference, it was informed.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day fund raising programme, organised at the Raj Bhavan by State Sainik Welfare Department. On the occasion, Modi interacted with the wife and daughter of Major Kunal Gosavi, who was killed in the Nagrota terror attack in 2016, according to a statement.

PM Modi urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund for the welfare of armed forces personnel.

“On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces,” he tweeted.

