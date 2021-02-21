PM in Bengal tomorrow; Owaisi to hold rally on Feb 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bengal for the third time within a span of weeks and before the dates of the crucial Assembly polls are to be announced. On February 22, Modi will hold a public meeting in Chuchura Hooghly, apart from attending an official programme during which several railway projects will be inaugurated.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is scheduled to visit Bengal on February 25 and will hold a public meeting in Muslim-dominated Metiabruz in Kolkata. Owaisi had already announced that his party would field candidates in the Bengal elections.

According to sources, the PM will arrive from Assam on Monday and hold a public meeting in Chuchura followed by an official programme. Preparations are under way in Chuchura Dunlop grounds for the public meeting that will be attended by state BJP leaders and workers from Hooghly district.

According to sources, Modi is likely to inaugurate the 4.1-km extension of North-South metro to Dakshineshwar station, apart from other projects. However, no final decision has been taken yet on whether he will remotely inaugurate the project from Hooghly or he will visit Dakshineshwar, the sources said.

In the run-up to the polls, frequency of visits of BJP’s top two national leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has increased in Bengal.

“They are not only guiding us for poll preparations but themselves directly giving a message to the people of Bengal. Side by side, the Prime Minister has announced a lot of development projects for Bengal and different sections of people. We are waiting for what message he gives us at the public meeting in Hooghly,” said a senior BJP leader.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public meeting at the same venue on February 24.

Meanwhile, Owaisi will hold a rally in Metiabruz, his first in the run-up to the polls. His visit is also significant as earlier he visited Furfura Sharif and held a meeting with cleric Abbas Siddiqui for an alliance. Siddiqui who floated a political party recently has joined hands with Left and Congress alliance and seat-sharing talks are on.