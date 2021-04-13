PM in Bengal: Didi ‘clean bowled’, she spoke of violence through ‘khela hobe’

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of West Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the Assembly elections that the BJP has already completed its “century”, and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been “cleaned bowled”.

Referring to the death of four people in firing by CISF personnel in Cooch Behar, he slammed Banerjee for disrespecting the security forces on poll duty.

Modi, who addressed rallies in Bardhaman and Kalyani on Monday, said: “…Even the Cooch Behar incident is the outcome of her instigation. Didi has never urged for peaceful voting but spoke of violence through her slogan ‘khela hobe’ (game is on).”

Mocking the TMC’s “Ma, Mati, Manush” slogan, Modi said, “Tormenting ‘Ma’, looting ‘Mati’ (motherland) and bloodshed of ‘Manush’ (people) is its (TMC’s) reality.”

In Bardhaman, Modi said, according to PTI, “The people of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that the BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first four phases of Assembly polls. They have wiped out the TMC in half the match… People of Bengal have clean bowled Didi in Nandigram and have asked her entire team to leave the field.”

Pointing out that the Congress and the Left Front never came back to power in the state after losing the elections, the PM said, “Mamata Didi knows it very well that if her party loses the election this time then it will similarly never come back to power here.”

Modi also hit out at Banerjee over TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan’s recent comments, in which she purportedly described Scheduled Castes as beggars. “Didi calls herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. Is it possible for someone from her party to say such things without her permission?” he asked. “Such comments have hurt the soul of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The TMC has hurt the sentiment of people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities.”

Using the “Didi, o Didi” line, he added, “Don’t insult Bengal’s dignity and tradition. Bengal won’t tolerate your arrogance, tolabaaji (extortion), cut money syndicate because people want ‘ashol poribartan’ (real change) now.”