PM impressed with our facility, wants vaccine out at earliest: Pune Serum Institute’s Cyrus Poonawalla

Dr Cyrus Poonawalla welcomed the Prime Minister along with his son and SII CEO Adar and the latter’s wife, Natasha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Pune’s Serum Institute of India, his last stop during his three-city tour to the country’s vaccine hubs. At the SII, he spent an hour and reviewed the manufacturing process and the cold storage facility, where more than 50 million doses of Covishield vaccine are ready for release.

Earlier in the day, Modi paid a visit to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s plant near Ahmedabad, which is developing ZyCov-D, From there, he flew to Hyderabad where he visited Bharat BioTech, which is developing Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate.

“It was an excellent visit. The Prime Minister was highly impressed with the manufacturing facility at SII and asked us to come out with the vaccine at the earliest,” Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of the Poonawalla Group, told The Indian Express.

Dr Cyrus Poonawalla welcomed the Prime Minister along with his son and SII CEO Adar and the latter’s wife, Natasha.

Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also took a look at their manufacturing facility. pic.twitter.com/PvL22uq0nl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

“While Modi lauded the efforts of SII to come out with the vaccine as soon as possible, he spent an hour at the facility understanding in great detail what we are doing and how we are taking things forward. He told us to make efforts to educate people about the necessity of the vaccine, else people could be reluctant out of ignorance of its advantages,” Dr Poonawalla said.

The Prime Minister interacted with top scientists at Serum Institute of India and sought to know the status of the trials. “He asked us if the government can help in the effort,” Dr Poonawalla said.

Also Read | More tests likely for SII to get to Oxford’s half-dose efficacy

Scientists like Dr Rajeev Dhere, executive director at SII, said the Prime Minister some pertinent questions. “It was a very positive experience.”

Earlier, PM Modi was received at the Pune airport by Lt Gen C P Mohanty, Southern Army Commander, Air Commodore H Assudani, Director General of Police Maharashtra Subodh Jaiswal, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh.

PM reviews ZyCov-D vaccine progress at Zydus Biotech Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Zydus Biotech Park at Changodar and reviewed the development of an indigenous Covid vaccine at the facility by Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

PM Narendra Modi being briefed during a visit to the Zydus Biotech Park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine, in Ahmedabad (PTI) PM Narendra Modi being briefed during a visit to the Zydus Biotech Park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine, in Ahmedabad (PTI)

Modi, who arrived at the facility located about 20 kilometers from Ahmedabad, spent over an hour at the park where he met the chairman of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Pankaj Patel and his son Sharvil Patel who is the managing director of the company.

“We were honoured to host PM Modi at the Zydus Biotech Park earlier today. PM Modi reviewed the efforts towards vaccine development. He shared very valuable inputs on how to further strengthen the vaccine development programme and ensure a Covid-free world,” Sharvil said on social media. Pankaj Patel, the chairman of the company, said the PM interacted in detail with the scientific staff regarding the Covid vaccine and gave a number of suggestions.

Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey. pic.twitter.com/ZIZy9NSY3o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

After the Ahmedabad visit, PM Modi tweeted: “visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey.” While returning to the helipad from the facility, PM Modi also stepped out of his vehicle briefly to wave to the people who had gathered to see him.

(Inputs from ENS Ahmedabad)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd