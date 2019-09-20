‘Howdy Modi’ event will be new milestone in India-US ties: PM

Hours before leaving for the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the event will be a new milestone in the relationship and ties between India and the US. The Prime Minister is going on a 7-day visit to the United States.

“In Houston, I look forward to my meeting with and address to the Indian-American community. Their success in diverse fields, their contribution to the US in various walks of life, their strong bonds with India and their role as a living bridge between our two democracies is a source of pride for us,” PM Modi wrote.

On Sunday, the 22nd at 10:15 AM local time there would be a large community programme in Houston. We are honoured that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is gracing the programme with his presence. This gathering would be a new milestone in India-USA ties. #HowdyModi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2019

The Prime Minister also said that it will be the first time that a US President will be making an appearance at an Indian community event with him. “This would be a maiden appearance of US President in an Indian community event with me, and marks a new milestone in our outreach to them.”

The ‘Howdy Modi’ mega rally, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, will be hosted at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

PM Modi has mainly two engagements in Houston — addressing the NRI community at a stadium and a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top executives of US energy companies.

After this, he will travel to New York to attend and address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

PM Modi will also attend a special Climate Action Summit on Monday along the sidelines of the UNGA.

However, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among several leaders due to attend the Secretary-General’s meeting, India has already said it was in no position to upgrade its climate action plan.