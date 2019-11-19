PM housing scheme: MP govt wants share of credit with details on tiles

Arguing that it was not getting its share of publicity despite spending substantially on houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to lay tiles in such residences to convey the message that it was picking up the tab too.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Kamleshwar Patel said the government has decided to lay tiles to inform the beneficiaries that the Central and state governments were spending in the ratio of 60:40. As of now, he said, the credit goes only to the Central government. He said orders have been issued to put tiles in each house under construction. “We are also considering putting such tiles in houses that were already constructed. After all, it was the state government’s money,” he said.

The minister said the target was to build 8 lakh houses this year but the government lagged behind as the Centre did not release funds in time.

P C Sharma, Law and Public Relations Minister, said there was nothing in wrong in the move. “It’s not a question of taking credit but only informing people what we are doing for them,” he said.

Government sources said Chief Minister Kamal Nath in official meetings often stresses on the NDA government walking away with publicity while the state government does not even get a mention in proportion to the amount it spends on the scheme.

Senior BJP leader Umashankar Gupta claimed that all houses under the scheme in the state were built when the BJP was in power. “Let them write about their share but first build houses,” he said.