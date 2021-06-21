PM holds review meets with Rajnath, Shah, Goyal, Pradhan

Sources said Modi held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been holding review meetings to assess the performance of ministries, on Sunday held another round of high-level meetings with his senior ministers.

Sources said Modi held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh was also present.

There is no official word on the issues discussed among the leaders.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister held hours-long meetings with various ministers, assessing the performance of each of their ministries. He met ministers in groups and there has been no one-on-meeting so far, sources said.

Modi held a five-hour-long meeting with the BJP general secretaries earlier this month and discussed the party’s performance in the recently-held Assembly elections and suggested ways ahead for the party. This was followed by free-wheeling sessions with the ministers.

Unlike his weekly cabinet meetings that are being held virtually, these meetings were in person.

The exercise is considered to be significant also because the party is gearing up for Assembly elections in five states next year.