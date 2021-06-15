PM holds review meet with Rajnath, Gadkari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been carrying out an exercise of reviewing and assessing the governance record of each ministry and performance of the ministers, on Monday held consultations with senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

BJP president J P Nadda was present in the meetings held at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Last week, the PM held hours-long meetings with various ministers, assessing the performance of each of their ministries. He met ministers in groups and there has been no one-on-one meetings so far, sources said.

The meetings come in the midst of speculation about a cabinet reshuffle.

Modi held a five-hour meeting with BJP general secretaries earlier this month in which he discussed the party’s performance in the recently-held Assembly elections and suggested ways ahead for the party. This was followed by free-wheeling sessions with the ministers. Unlike his weekly cabinet meetings being held virtually, these meetings were in person. The exercise is considered to be significant also because the party is gearing up for Assembly elections in five states next year. The meeting also comes in the backdrop of criticism against the way the government has handled the pandemic in the second wave.