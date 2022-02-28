PM holds meeting on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was part of the meeting which was also attended by other top government officials.

Modi presided over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP’s campaign for the ongoing state Assembly polls.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine following Russia’s attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.