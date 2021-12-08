PM has to make efforts to reach out to J&K: Mehbooba

ACCUSING THE BJP government of running Jammu and Kashmir like a colony and treating it as a laboratory, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the political process in the UT is in “total limbo”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had spoken about reducing “dil ki dooriyan (distance between hearts)”, should reach out to the people of J&K, she said.

The former chief minister said the “reach out” will have to come from the Central government and not from the political leadership of J&K as “everything is in the hands of the Central government”. She, however, said she has little hope left. Although the Prime Minister had met the political leadership of J&K in June, she said she has not heard from the Central government since then.

“The government here has to make the effort. Who are we to make efforts? We have nothing in our hands. Everything is in their hands. They ruined everything. Prime Minister Modi had spoken about reducing dil ki dooriyan. He has to make efforts to reach out…” Mufti said when asked whether she will reach out to the government during an interaction with journalists at the Indian Women Press Corps here.

With Supreme Court yet to begin hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of special status and bifurcation of J&K into UTs, she said the judiciary, like the media, has “let us down”.

“In any country… its institutions make the government accountable. The Supreme Court is one of them. Judiciary is one of them. But unfortunately on such a sensitive issue… there had been no hearing for the last two years…” she said.

She said dialogue and reconciliation is the only way forward and argued that had the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government won another term in 2004, a solution could have been found to resolve the J&K issue.