PM halted Ukraine war, brought home 22,000 Indians safely: Nadda

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, brought the fighting to a halt, and worked to evacuate 22,000 Indians safely within two weeks, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Thursday.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhubaneswar, Nadda said, “It was our Prime Minister who talked to Putin and spoke to Zelenskyy, brought the fighting to a halt and worked to bring back 22,000 Indians home safely within two weeks.” Among these, 200 were students from Odisha, the BJP chief said.

During his speech, Nadda targeted the Opposition and said that the base of other national parties, including Congress, is shrinking. He called the Congress as a “brother-sister” party.

“Whom are we fighting today? Indian National Congress. Neither is it a national [party] nor it has remained Indian…. This party has now become brother-sister’s party,” he said.

Nadda said that the BJP’s fight is with the “family [parivarik]” parties. “Other parties have become family parties. It is only the BJP that is following the ideology,” he said.

“We are a national party with regional aspirations. We are a cadre-based party with mass following and we have got governments in maximum states,” the BJP chief said.

He also targeted the ruling BJD party in Odisha and alleged that the state government is neck deep in corruption. He also listed initiatives taken by the Centre for the development of the state and urged the BJP workers to form a “double engine” government in Odisha too.