scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

PM halted Ukraine war, brought home 22,000 Indians safely: Nadda

During his speech, Nadda targeted the Opposition and said that the base of other national parties, including Congress, is shrinking. He called the Congress as a “brother-sister” party.

BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in Bhubaneswar. (PTI)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, brought the fighting to a halt, and worked to evacuate 22,000 Indians safely within two weeks, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Thursday.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhubaneswar, Nadda said, “It was our Prime Minister who talked to Putin and spoke to Zelenskyy, brought the fighting to a halt and worked to bring back 22,000 Indians home safely within two weeks.” Among these, 200 were students from Odisha, the BJP chief said.

During his speech, Nadda targeted the Opposition and said that the base of other national parties, including Congress, is shrinking. He called the Congress as a “brother-sister” party.

“Whom are we fighting today? Indian National Congress. Neither is it a national [party] nor it has remained Indian…. This party has now become brother-sister’s party,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI

Nadda said that the BJP’s fight is with the “family [parivarik]” parties. “Other parties have become family parties. It is only the BJP that is following the ideology,” he said.

“We are a national party with regional aspirations. We are a cadre-based party with mass following and we have got governments in maximum states,” the BJP chief said.

He also targeted the ruling BJD party in Odisha and alleged that the state government is neck deep in corruption. He also listed initiatives taken by the Centre for the development of the state and urged the BJP workers to form a “double engine” government in Odisha too.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 02:27:54 am
Next Story

Double-engine sarkar ensured faster progress in Gujarat: PM Modi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement