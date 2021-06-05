PM hails scientists for speed of Covid vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) society via video conference and appreciated the speed with which vaccines were made by scientists in the country.

The Prime Minister remarked that the pandemic has emerged as the biggest challenge of this century, and that scientists in India were working at a speed on par with other countries, making the country self-reliant in Covid-19 vaccines, testing kits and necessary equipment and new effective medicines.

Modi said that in India, CSIR works as an institutional arrangement to keep science, society and industry on the same page and talked of scientist Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar, who gave leadership to this institution.

He noted that CSIR has a powerful set of research and patents ecosystem.

The Prime Minister said that CSIR was helping the country become self-reliant in biotechnology, battery technologies, agriculture, astronomy, disaster management, defence technology, vaccines and virtual reality and that India was leading in areas such as sustainable development and clean energy.

“Today, from software to satellites, India is accelerating the development of other countries, playing the role of a major engine in the development of the world. Therefore, India’s goals should be in line with the needs of this decade as well as for the next decade,” the Prime Minister said.