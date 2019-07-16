Mumbai building collapse: PM Modi expresses anguish over loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of 12 people after a building collapsed in Mumbai.

He said the state government and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescue operations.

“Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. “Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

At least 12 persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai’s congested Dongri area Tuesday, trapping over 40 people under the debris, civic officials said there.