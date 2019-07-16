Toggle Menu
Mumbai building collapse: PM Modi expresses anguish over loss of lives

The Prime Minister expressing his anguish over the collapse of the building said "Maharashtra government NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need,"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the death of 12 people after a building collapsed in Mumbai.

He said the state government and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescue operations.

“Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. “Maharashtra government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

At least 12 persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai’s congested Dongri area Tuesday, trapping over 40 people under the debris, civic officials said there.

