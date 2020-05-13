PM declared world’s largest holistic relief package: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda BJP president J P Nadda

Terming it as the world’s largest holistic relief package, BJP president J P Nadda welcomed the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said his message has “laid foundation stone for implementing” ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

In his fifth address to the nation amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening announced a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore and urged the country to strive for achieving self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

“In the times of COVID 19, Hon PM @narendramodi is leading the country from the front. The 21st century will be defined by India, Hon PM’s message today has laid foundation stone for implementing tis. #AtmanirbharBharat is our Mantra for driving the country towards new change,” Nadda tweeted shortly after the

PM’s address.

“Today, our Hon’ble PM has declared the world’s largest holistic relief package. The Modi govt has given financial packages of Rs 20 lakh cr to support every section of the society. It is around 10 % of Indian GDP. Hon PM’s proactive approach will build a #AtmanirbharBharat,” said Nadda in another tweet.

“Self reliance is a panacea to fight COVID19,” he said while thanking the Prime Minister for the announcement.

He added: “Rooted in our ethos of Vasudev Kudumbakam, self reliance will not only benefit us but the whole world.”

