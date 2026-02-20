PM condoles Manipur BJP MLA Valte’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Manipur’s BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and said he loved serving people and dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being.

Valte, who belonged to the Zomi tribal community, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment for the injuries he had sustained in May 2023 during the initial phase of the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. He was 61.

“Pu Vungzagin Valte loved serving people and he dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being. He distinguished himself as an active MLA. His passing is very saddening. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters in this sad hour,” Modi wrote on X.