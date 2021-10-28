PM Modi: Committed to free and open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of a resilient global value chain and reiterated India’s commitment to provide Quad-sponsored vaccines to Indo-Pacific nations.

Speaking at the East Asia Summit (EAS), Modi recalled India’s support of $1 million to ASEAN Covid-19 Recovery Fund.

Participating in the 16th East Asia Summit earlier on Wednesday via videoconference, Modi also stressed the importance of Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific and raised the idea of developing global standards on cybersecurity.

The summit was hosted by Brunei as EAS and ASEAN Chair. It saw participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and other EAS Participating Countries, including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the US and India.

In his remarks at the Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said, Modi reaffirmed the importance of EAS as the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific, bringing together nations to discuss important strategic issues.

“(The) Prime Minister highlighted India’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic through vaccines and medical supplies,” MEA said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister also spoke about ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign for post-pandemic recovery and in ensuring resilient global value chains. He emphasised on establishment of a better balance between economy and ecology and climate sustainable lifestyle.”

The 16th EAS also discussed important regional and international issues, including Indo-Pacific, South China Sea, UNCLOS, terrorism, and the situation in Korean Peninsula and Myanmar.

Modi reaffirmed “ASEAN centrality” in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

EAS leaders adopted three statements on mental health, economic recovery through tourism and sustainable recovery, which have been co-sponsored by India.