PM chairs meeting on preparedness

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi held a high level meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness of states and Central authorities for Cyclone Jawad which is expected to hit the coast of Andhra-Odisha on Saturday morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach coast of North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha around Saturday morning with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, the agency said.

“The Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption. He further directed them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24*7 functioning of control rooms,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.