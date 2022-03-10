scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

PM chairs meet, reviews Covid situation

During the meeting, senior officials of the health ministry made a detailed presentation on the pandemic’s global scenario and India’s status. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 10, 2022 2:19:07 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs themeeting to review the Covid-19 situation and public health response in Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

During the meeting, senior officials of the health ministry made a detailed presentation on the pandemic’s global scenario and India’s status. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“India’s consistent efforts to boost vaccination to lessen hospitalisation, severity and mortality during the recent surge was highlighted during the meet,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. “The Prime Minister underlined the significance of following Covid-related protocols and vaccination,” the PMO said.

Appreciating the efforts put in by frontline workers, Modi underlined the significance of following Covid-related protocols and urged continued support from the community.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement