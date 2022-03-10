PM chairs meet, reviews Covid situation

March 10, 2022 2:19:07 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
During the meeting, senior officials of the health ministry made a detailed presentation on the pandemic’s global scenario and India’s status. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
“India’s consistent efforts to boost vaccination to lessen hospitalisation, severity and mortality during the recent surge was highlighted during the meet,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. “The Prime Minister underlined the significance of following Covid-related protocols and vaccination,” the PMO said.
Appreciating the efforts put in by frontline workers, Modi underlined the significance of following Covid-related protocols and urged continued support from the community.
