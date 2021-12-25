PM chairs meet of high-level panel on Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the first meeting of the high-level committee formed to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, and said that two aspects of the Indian nationalist and philosopher’s life should be emphasised — “revolution” and “evolution”.

The Prime Minister chaired the first meeting of the 53-member committee just days after it was announced. The panel includes Home Minister Amit Shah, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, eight cabinet ministers, state chief ministers, artists and spiritual leaders.

The Prime Minister said that two aspects of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy of “revolution” and “evolution” are of key importance, and should be highlighted.

The youngsters should be encouraged towards the concept of greatness as embodied in the philosophy of “nar” to “narayan” to create a “mahamanav” as taught by Sri Aurobindo, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also suggested that universities in the country should publish papers on Aurobindo’s life and philosophy. These should be published on the philosopher and freedom fighter’s birth anniversary on August 15 — also marking 75 years of India’s independence.

One of the attending members told The Indian Express, “A new revelation which came in the course of the meeting was the following of Aurobindo by members of the Hyderabad Nizam family, in the 1920s, when Aurobindo was there. So much so that one of them adopted the name of Prashant given to him by Aurobindo. So, besides Baroda, West bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, events will also he held in Hyderabad to highlight this aspect.”

In the half-an-hour meeting held in a hybrid model of virtual and physical attendance, the members also discussed organising international conferences and seminars on Aurobindo’s teachings. The Ministry of Culture will device a calendar of events based on inputs of Friday’s meeting.

Although events will be held across the country, in Puducherry, where Aurobindo spent 40 years of his life, a series of events will be planned, sources said. Celebrations will kick off on January 1, 2022, and go on till March 2024, they added.

The date of the next meeting of the panel has not been decided yet.