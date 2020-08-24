PM-CARES to fund 500 bed makeshift hospitals in Bihar

Patna's hospital will be inaugurated today while the Muzaffarpur one will be opened very soon.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the PM-CARES will fund 500 bed COVID-19 makeshift Hospitals in Bihar’s Patna and Muzaffarpur. Patna’s hospital will be inaugurated today while the Muzaffarpur one will be opened very soon. “This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar,” the PMO said in a tweet.

In a tweet, the PMO said the hospitals made by the DRDO will have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. “Each bed also has an oxygen supply. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services,” the tweet further added.

The announcement comes ahead of Bihar Assembly polls which are due in October-November.

Last week, the Supreme Court “refused” to order the transfer of funds from the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), saying they “are two entirely different funds with different object and purpose” and “there is no occasion” for such a direction. It also said guidelines specifically provide for audit of the NDRF by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, but PM CARES Fund, being a public charitable trust, “there is no occasion for audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India”.

Bihar currently has 1.2 lakh covid cases of which 98,454 patients have been discharged, while 610 people have died.

