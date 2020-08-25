PM CARES to allocate funds for two Covid-19 hospitals in Bihar

On Monday, the PMO tweeted: “PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO."

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday said the PM CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds towards the establishment of two makeshift Covid-19 hospitals in Bihar — one each in Patna and Muzaffarpur districts.

While the hospital in Patna was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday, the hospital in Muzaffarpur is likely to be completed next week, officials said.

On Monday, the PMO tweeted: “PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar. The 500-bed hospital at Bihta, Patna will be inaugurated today and the 500 bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon. These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed also has oxygen supply. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services.”

DRDO officials said the hospital in Patna, located at the newly-constructed ESIC Hospital at Bihta, about 35 km from Patna, “has been built on the lines of the 1,000 bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital at Delhi Cantonment.”

“The infrastructure for the hospital includes the already existing seven-storied ESIC hospital with power, air conditioning, water supply, fire fighting equipment and diesel generator backup, oxygen piping to each bed, lifts and a morgue. DRDO has provided infrastructure for the hospital such as the administrative block, including doctor’s room, triage area, visitors area and reception; ICU beds with ventilators, 125 monitors, 375 normal beds, 10 KL cryogenic liquid medical oxygen vessels, Oxygen supply to every bed, PPE kits and sanitisers, CCTV surveillance system, housekeeping services, including consumable items, among other services. Doctors, nurses, and other supporting medical staff etc for the hospital have been provided by the Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS),” an official said.

The Bihar government will provide 2 lakh litres of water per day, 6 MVA electric supply and security arrangements for the hospital free of cost, the official said.

Senior Bihar government officials told the Indian Express that under the agreement, the state government has provided all essential peripheral services such as emergency fire services, arrangements for bio-medical waste disposal etc.

They said the hospital at Muzaffarpur, being built at Patahi Airport, was also close to completion and that the state has played a similar supporting role in its construction, including provision of electricity and water to the hospital, and the refurbishment of the approach road.

