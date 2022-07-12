PM Cares Fund status: Delhi High Court slams Centre for filing one page reply to plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed the Centre for filing a one-page reply to a petition seeking the declaration of the PM CARES Fund as ‘The State’ under Article 12 of the Constitution of India.

“You’ve filed a one page reply in such an important matter. What the Senior Counsel [for petitioner] is arguing, there is not even a whisper about it in the reply. We have to pass an order on each and every point raised,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The court directed the authorities to file a detailed and exhaustive reply within four weeks and listed the case for next hearing on September 16.

The petition filed by Advocate Samyak Gangwal states that the PM-CARES Fund was formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2020 for a noble purpose of extending assistance to the citizens in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and huge donations were received. However, the plea said, as per a copy of the trust deed was released by the PM-CARES Fund on its website in December 2020, it is not created by or under the Constitution or by any law made by Parliament.

Earlier, the Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the trust’s fund is not a fund of the Government of India and its amount does not go in the Consolidated Fund of India.

“Irrespective of whether the trust is a “State” or other authority within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India and or whether it is a ‘public authority’ within the meaning of section 2[h] of Right to Information Act, Section 8 in general and that of provisions contained in sub section [e] and [j], in particular, of the Right to Information Act, it is not permissible to disclose third party information,” Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Under Secretary at the PMO has said in a reply.