PM CARES Fund sees drop in donations, spending

The Prime Minister is the ex-officio chairman of the Fund, while the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are ex-officio trustees. (File Photo)

Total contributions to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) fell to Rs 479.96 crore in financial year 2024-25. Its closing balance, however, touched an all-time high of Rs 8,452.06 crore as the spending, too, fell to a five-year low of Rs 87.85 lakh.

According to the latest Receipt and Payment Accounts (Audited) statement available on the PM CARES Fund portal, domestic donations accounted for Rs 479.04 crore of the total contributions while foreign donations added up to about Rs 92 lakh. The Fund also received Rs 475.14 crore as interest income (Rs 469.37 crore from fixed deposits, Rs 5.76 crore from regular accounts), about Rs 13.49 lakh as refund of tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest on fixed deposits from banks, and Rs 324.65 crore as “refund from implementing agencies”.