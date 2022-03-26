PM-CARES Fund: SC refuses to entertain plea against HC order

THE SUPREME Court on Friday refused to entertain an appeal challenging an Allahabad High Court order which rejected a challenge to the constitutional validity of the PM-CARES Fund.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai asked the petitioner to approach the High Court after the counsel appearing for him said the High Court had not dealt with all the points raised in the petition.

“You might be right in saying that all issues were not considered… You go and file a review. Let us have the benefit of the High Court order,” said the bench. The bench said he could approach the top court again in case of grievance after HC decides the matter.

The High Court had dismissed the PIL which challenged the validity of the PM-CARES Fund and the Prime Minister National Relief Fund in the backdrop of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The petitioner had contended that the fund was established without statutory backing and was kept beyond the scrutiny of the RTI Act.