551 oxygen generation plants to be set up using PM CARES fund

An oxygen tanker is used to refill medical oxygen at Government Rajindra Hospital, in Patiala, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The PM CARES Fund will be utilised to set up 551 oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Sunday. The plants, which will be made operational “as soon as possible”, will ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen in government hospitals at district headquarters, the PMO added.

The announcement comes at a time when several hospitals in the country have complained of severe shortages of medical oxygen.

“In line with Prime Minister’s direction of boosting availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country. PM has directed that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. He said that these plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level,” the PMO stated in a press release.

It added that the in-house oxygen generation facility would address “day to day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district”.

The PMO said the PM CARES fund had earlier this year allocated Rs 201.58 crore for installation of additional 162 dedicated PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country.