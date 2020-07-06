Details of PM-CARES fund must be made public and subject to scrutiny: CPM

The CPM also raised questions on procurement of ventilators using the PM-CARES fund. (Representational image) The CPM also raised questions on procurement of ventilators using the PM-CARES fund. (Representational image)

After the Congress, the CPM on Monday raised questions on procurement of ventilators using the PM-CARES fund and demanded that the details of the fund must be made public and subjected to public scrutiny.

The party also demanded that the fund must immediately be transferred to state governments who are at the frontline combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The CPM said the stubborn refusal of the Prime Minister’s Office to disclose the details of the PM-CARES Fund was deeply disturbing.

“It has been declared that this is a fund set-up by a private trust with the Prime Minister as the Chair and ministers of Defence, Home Affairs and Finance as trustees. It is claimed that since it is a private trust, it is not subject to RTI questioning and audit by any government auditor. It is clear that there is no transparency or accountability of this fund,” the CPM politburo said in a statement.

The CPM pointed out that a public appeal was issued for liberal donations to the fund with the ostensible aim to combat the coronavirus pandemic. While the government employees and professionals were made to compulsorily donate a day’s salary, two years of MPLAD funds have been diverted to this trust fund. The Companies Act 2013 was amended to allow donations to this fund of a private trust to be eligible under Corporate Social Responsibility contributions.

“This fund liberally uses the national emblem, the PM’s image and is backed by official circulars to the public sector unit employees to donate. Tax exemptions for donations to this fund have been provided…..media reports inform that nearly Rs. 10,000 crores have already been collected by this fund. Of this, over Rs. 4,000 crores have come from government agencies and employees, which could have only happened because of the authority and sanction by the government,” it said.

Arguing that “serious allegations and controversies have been exposed regarding the procurement of ventilators from this fund without any open tendering process,” the CPM said it was of the firm opinion that this fund must be made transparent and accountable. “The fund must immediately be transferred to the state governments who are in the frontline combating the pandemic. The details of this fund must be made public and subjected to public scrutiny,” the statement said.

