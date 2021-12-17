Atrocious, avoidable, even PM can’t call for meeting: Former CECs

At least three former Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) told The Indian Express Friday that the government’s letter expecting the incumbent poll panel chief to attend a meeting was “unacceptable” and the subsequent informal discussion between the full Commission and the principal secretary to the PM could “erode” the EC’s image of independence.

Describing the development as “atrocious”, former CEC SY Quraishi said, “This is unacceptable with any explanation. Would the government call the Chief Justice of India along with all other Supreme Court judges for a discussion on judicial reforms? That’s the only analogy that applies in this case. So why call the (Election) Commission for a meeting? Even the Prime Minister cannot call the CEC for a meeting.”

The Indian Express reported Friday that CEC Sushil Chandra and the two Election Commissioners, Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, joined an online “interaction” called by the Prime Minister’s Office on November 16 despite reservations.

The interaction took place a day after the EC received an unusually worded letter from an official of the Law Ministry – the administrative Ministry of the poll panel – that Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will “chair a meeting” on a common electoral roll and “expects CEC” to be present.

Chandra was unavailable for comment but a senior EC official said that the CEC, on receipt of the note, made his “displeasure” felt to the Law Ministry and underlined that he would not attend the meeting. However, while he and the other two Commissioners stayed away from the video meeting — in which their subordinates were present – as per precedent, the three did join an “informal interaction” with Mishra immediately after.

Quraishi said: “Any meeting taking place between these authorities (the commissioners and the government) is bound to raise suspicion (in the minds of people). Our (EC) officers know everything. They are ones who process (electoral) reform proposals. The officers are trained precisely for this purpose and they go regularly to explain the Commission’s point of view in meetings of the government. There is no question of the commissioners attending an interaction sought by the government.”

Another former EC Chief, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the interaction was “100% avoidable”. “Attempts (to get the full Commission to attend government meetings) have been made in the past too. But we never went for these. It should not have happened,” the former head said.

A third former CEC said that the optics of an interaction with the government so close to the announcement of elections to five states do not look good for the Commission. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur are set to go to polls early next year. “Frankly no one comes off looking good after such a meeting. Neither the government nor the EC. While they may have discussed reforms, the point is that we have certain established norms and protocols. And these norms and practices are there in place because they serve a purpose. The neutrality and independence of the Commission and even the perception of independence have to be preserved. In my experience as CEC, it’s possible to get your proposals through without causing any erosion of your perceived independence.”

“All I can say is that Election Commissioners are not required to attend any meeting convened by officials, having regard to its Constitutional status. Of course, clarifications, if required by the government, can be sought from the ECI in writing, for which responses can be given in writing,” former CEC T S Krishnamurthy said.

A senior EC official said the Election Commissioners’ interaction with the PMO was about “long-pending reforms like multiple cut-off dates to facilitate a common electoral roll”, and was meant to “expedite the reforms”. In fact, these were part of the amendments cleared by the Cabinet Wednesday.

Asked about the propriety of the interaction between the full Commission and the PMO, the senior official said: “This was informal, not a meeting. The Commissioners did not discuss any matter pertaining to elections (the five Assembly elections for which notification is due soon). This was just for expeditious disposal of electoral reforms.”