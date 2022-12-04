PM to brief leaders on G20 at all-party meet today

DAYS AFTER India formally assumed the presidency of G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet heads of all major political parties on Monday in an attempt to rally domestic political support, underlining the significance of the presidency for the country, and to brief them on how his government is approaching the “unique opportunity”.

The Prime Minister is expected to brief them about the year-long activities that his government has planned to showcase New Delhi’s soft power leading up to the marquee summit of G20 leaders in New Delhi in September next year. Sources said that the idea is also to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G20 summit.

“It is a matter of great privilege and pride that India will be holding the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 and during this period about 200 meetings on 32 sectors at multiple locations across the length and breadth of India will be organised,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in his invitation to heads of political parties having representation in Parliament.

In the all-party meeting, expected to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Cultural Centre from 5 pm to 6.30 pm on Monday, accompanied by high tea, the leaders are expected to be briefed about India’s G-20 presidency and its significance for the country, sources said.

The government’s aggressive hard selling of the presidency has already evoked criticism from the Opposition Congress. The Congress party believes the summit, which will come months ahead of general elections in 2024, would be used by the government and the ruling party to project Modi as a leader of international stature.

Simultaneously, the BJP has called another meeting of its national office-bearers, state chiefs, morcha chiefs and state general secretaries for a two-day meeting on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the party’s strategies for general election preparations and promotion of G20 presidency as a major achievement of Prime Minister Modi.

“The presidency of G20 is rotational and India’s presidency was inevitable. Previous presidents of G20 have been USA, UK, Canada, South Korea, France, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Turkey, China, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Italy & Indonesia. None of these countries staged a high-voltage drama as is being done around India becoming president of G20 for a year,” AICC general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh had said a few days ago. “I’m reminded of what LK Advani said in….2014 in Gandhinagar—he called Mr Modi a brilliant event manager. That’s all there is to all the spin around G20.”