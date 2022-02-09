PM blamed Opposition states: Safety net torn, as migrants hit the road, state govts flagged challenge to Centre

In his remarks in Lok Sabha Monday, Prime Minister Narendra accused Opposition governments of instigating migrants to leave and escalating the spread of the Covid infection during the first wave of the pandemic, even using the word “paap” (sin). This drew angry responses from the Congress in Maharashtra and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who called it an “outright lie”.

An examination of the sequence of events and efforts by the Centre and the states during the first wave shows that little thought had gone into what a national lockdown could precipitate for migrant workers.

At first, states appealed to migrants to stay but the lockdown that rendered many jobless coupled with the lack of a safety net and fear of the unknown forced countless to hit the road home. On March 28, 2020, four days into the lockdown, amid chaos on the streets as thousands set out on foot for their homes in UP and Bihar, Kejriwal appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city. That same night, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “The UP government has arranged 1,000 buses for labourers…” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a similar appeal on April 19, promising to send migrant workers home once the pandemic was over.

Statements issued by the Centre in the month after the lockdown, show that it was only on April 24 that the PM first referred in public to migrant workers. During an online interaction on Panchayati Raj Diwas, he asked a sarpanch from Bihar about “migrant friends from your panchayat” who “might have returned home from other cities and those who could not return yet would also want to come”.

Earlier, in a Mann Ki Baat address on March 29, the PM had apologised to the nation for putting the “poor in difficulty”.

Statements available on the website of the Press Information Bureau show that the issue of “migrant workers” was flagged by states as early as April 2, 10 days after the lockdown, when the Prime Minister held an interaction with CMs on Covid-19. The issue of

“difficulties faced by migrant labour” was again flagged on April 6 — this time Union ministers briefed the PM.

That the Union Home Ministry was aware of what was unfolding on the streets was evident on March 27 — a day before Kejriwal and Adityanath reached out to migrant workers — when Home Minister Amit Shah held a virtual meeting with CMs and asked them to provide help to migrants. That same day, the MHA issued an advisory to all states to ensure accommodation and food for out-of-work migrant labour.

But this did not stop the exodus.

On March 28, the MHA modified its 2015 notification and allowed states to use SDRF funds to help migrants. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to Chief Secretaries, asking them “to set up Relief Camps along the Highways”.

Confusion marked the efforts of the Centre and the states. Delhi and UP brought out buses to assist migrants, and by evening, thousands had thronged the Anand Vihar bus terminus on the border.

On March 29, the Centre asked states to seal inter-state and inter-district borders and issued orders to quarantine migrants workers in the nearest shelter. On March 31, the Supreme Court intervened and directed that adequate facilities be ensured for migrant workers at relief camps. The government had submitted in the SC then that the mass migration was a result of “panic created by fake news”. On the backfoot, the Centre maintained silence even on April 24 when UP began extracting migrant workers in buses in violation of MHA guidelines. Five days later, the MHA allowed inter-state movement of migrant workers. On May 1, the Centre started Shramik Special Trains. But it could never meet the demand.