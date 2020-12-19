PM behaving like party leader, says AIKSCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Kutch. (File Photo)

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he had reduced himself to a party leader undermining his role as a responsible executive head of the country who was expected to solve farmers’ problems.

“PM should know that paddy is selling at Rs 900 per quintal though the MSP is Rs 1,870 per quintal,” the AIKSCC said in a statement, while adding that the Centre was trying to discredit them by saying that their movement is politically motivated.

Attacking the Agriculture Ministers’ open letter to farmers, the AIKSCC said the letter is full of references to the Congress, AAP, Akalis and his understanding of history, but those are not the issues which farmers are protesting on. AIKSCC said it plans to issue an open reply to the Agriculture Minister’s letter on Saturday.

