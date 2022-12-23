PM backs down, escapes when people stand up to him: Rahul Gandhi

Citing instances of the withdrawal of the farm laws last year and the land acquisition ordinance in 2015, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the moment someone stands up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he “turns around and runs away”.

Addressing a gathering of ‘Mewat Diwas Samaroh’ at Ghasera village in Haryana’s Nuh, Rahul said the Congress had to hold Bharat Jodo Yatra since its voice was being suppressed in Parliament.

Referring to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter to him to suspend the yatra if Covid-19 protocols were not followed, Rahul called it “excuses” to stop it.

He said: “…Understand the character of Narendra Modi-ji. Whether it was the farm agitation or the land acquisition ordinance, jaise hi unke saamne koi khada ho jata hai Narendra Modi ghoom ke ulta bhaagna shuru kar dete hain (the moment someone stands up to him, Modi turns around and runs away)… muqabla nahi karte, bhaag jaate hain, maidan se nikal jaate hain (he does not compete, he runs away).”

Stating that journalists ask him questions “every five or 10 days” at regular press conferences, Rahul asked, “(But) have you seen his (Modi’s) press conference? You can’t, because he has never held one.”

He said, “In Parliament, when we try to raise issues such as Rafale, demonetisation, GST, growing hatred in the country…our microphone is turned off. TV udhar kar dete hein, Speaker sahab ka chehra dikhta hai, bas (cameras are turned away; only the Speaker’s reactions are shown). Our voices were not being heard in Lok Sabha, so we had to start this yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.”

On Mandaviya’s letter, Rahul said, “The yatra will go until Kashmir. Now they (BJP) have come up with a new idea. They have written to me that Covid is coming, so stop the yatra. Maltab ab yatra ko rokne ke liye bahane ban rahein hai (excuses are being manufactured to stop it) — wear a mask, stop the yatra…all excuses. Hindustan ki shakti se…Hindustan ki sachai se ye log darr gaye hein (they are scared of the strength and truth of India).”

Earlier in the day, when the yatra took a break at Ferozepur Namak, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told the media, “In serious matters of public health, politics is being done…. An atmosphere is being created that these yatris are gair-zimmedar (irresponsible); they are using Covid as an excuse to stop the yatra.”