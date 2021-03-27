PM assures Bangla oppn party of inking Teesta water-sharing pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told a delegation of Jatiya party leaders that he will do his best to ink a treaty with Bangladesh on water-sharing of Teesta and other common rivers.

Modi came up with the assurance while meeting with a four-member delegation of Jatiya Party, the official Opposition party in Bangladesh.

Although Khaleda Zia’s BNP is also an Opposition party, they were not part of the delegation.

The delegation raised the longstanding issue of water-sharing of Teesta and other 54 common rivers with India and urged Modi to take effective measures to resolve the issue.

Bangladesh Opposition Leader Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the Opposition G M Quader, Secretary-General of the party Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu and co-chairman Ruhul Amin Hawlader were present.

“Discussions at the technical level are going on in this regard. We must sign the treaty,” Bablu quoted Modi as saying.

“We have requested the Indian prime minister to introduce an on-arrival visa for Bangladeshi citizens, increasing people-to-people connectivity. We also urged him to increase scholarships for Bangladeshi students,” Quader told The Daily Star. Later, Modi announced scholarships for students.